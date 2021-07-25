CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Forces Recover Four IEDs in J&K's Kupwara

The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district's Trehgam area.

The IEDs were recovered during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the north Kashmir district.

Four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered by security forces on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said.

The IEDs were recovered during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The operation was conducted at Nadarnag Avoora in the district’s Trehgam area, officials said. A Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot for disposal of the explosive devices, they said, adding further details are awaited.

first published:July 25, 2021, 16:29 IST