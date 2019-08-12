Security Forces Rubbish Pakistan Journalist Charge of Fratricide Between CRPF, J&K Police
The Kashmir police have requested the post to Twitter for remedial action and strongly refuted the content.
Paramilitary personnel stand guard during restrictions in Jammu on August 9, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Security forces on Monday dismissed a "malicious" social media post by a Pakistani journalist about an alleged fratricidal clash between the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, saying the content was untrue and absolutely baseless.
Kashmir police said on its official Twitter handle it has reported the post to the micro-blogging site for remedial action.
The post on the clash in the wake of revoking of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was made by Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan from his verified Twitter handle.
"Rifts emerging among Indian security forces deployed in #Kashmir. A Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot & killed five Indian CRPF personnel in a 'blue on blue' attack after they refused to let a pregnant woman by because she didn't have a curfew pass. Things on edge since that attack," Khan wrote.
The Central Reserve Police Force strongly refuted the content and posted a Tweet on its official handle, @crpfindia.
"The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie
at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the colour of our uniforms may differ," the CRPF said.
This post by the force, deployed extensively in the Kashmir Valley for counter-terrorism and law and order duties, was endorsed by the Union Home Ministry through its social media handle.
The Kashmir police tweeted: "This malicious content is strongly rebutted. The matter has been taken up with @TwitterSupport for action."
The CRPF spokesperson at its headquarters here, Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran also slammed the journalist's post.
"I pity your exasperation fuelled by your helplessness at not being able to implement your sinister designs in #Kashmir. You have stooped to a new low with this fake news."
"The security forces of India are united and exist for a cause much mightier for your hatred to permeate," Dhinakaran posted on his Twitter handle @dhinakaran1464.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Stan Lee Looked in the '70s Vs How He Was Shown in Avengers Endgame
- Maruti Suzuki to Launch Jimny SUV in India as the Second-Generation Gypsy - Report
- Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: UP Leads Bengaluru 33-29
- Jio Fiber and Jio Postpaid Plus: Everything You Need to Know About The Priority Service
- Jio Fiber's First Day First Show of New Movies: Ushering The End of Cinema Halls?