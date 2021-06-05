Security Forces Seize Naxalites' Weapons Hidden In Gumla Forest

In yet another success in the fight against Naxalites, the Jharkhand Police and security forces recovered weapons buried in the ground at Jamti forest in Bishanpur police station area of Gumla district, Jharkhand. A team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s 158 Battalion and the Gumla Police recovered two guns, a pistol, and other materials, which were buried in the ground.

The materials were recovered during a raid on CPI-Maoist zonal commander Ravindra Ganju and his accomplices based on information that they were active in the forest.

The Gumla Police conducted a search operation in the Jamti forest under the leadership of Prabhat Kumar Sandwar, Commandant of CRPF 158 Battalion. During the search operation, the police and the security force personnel recovered the weapons wrapped in plastic and buried in the forest.

After recovering the weapon, the team launched a search operation for the Naxalites for hours, but the security forces did not get success as Naxalites had fled from the forest before the arrival of the team.

Sandwar said they launched the raid after getting credible information that some Naxals are active in the Jamti forest area. He said that the action against Naxalites will continue.

On May 31, the Security forces had gunned down CPI (Maoist) members in the forest area of Marwa locality under the Chainpur police station about 55 km from Gumla district headquarters. The encounter took place in the morning and continued for around one hour. In the encounter, security forces managed to kill one armed rebel of CPI (Maoist) while a dozen armed rebels fled away. The Police also recovered incriminating material from the spot.

कुरुमगढ़ और गुमला थाना के सीमावर्ती जंगलों में भाकपा माओवादी संगठन और पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़ में भाकपा माओवादी का एक नक्सली मारा गया।घटनास्थल से 10-15 केन बम तथा बड़ी मात्रा में नक्सली सामान बरामद किया गया। pic.twitter.com/lovBNbZmgI— Gumla Police (@GumlaP) June 1, 2021

Earlier on May 28, Gumla police had arrested a dreaded rebel Madhav Bhagat under the Chainpur police station area who carried Rs 1 lakh cash prize on his head. Bhagat is accused in the murder case of five policemen at Chainpur under the Chainpur police station area in 2013. He was also involved in the attack on Chainpur police station and Chainpur block also.

