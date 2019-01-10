English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Guard Administers Glucose Drips to Patient; Video Goes Viral
It was reportedly shot recently by relatives of another patient undergoing treatment at the Chamarajanagara district hospital, to highlight the alleged apathy of doctors and nursing staff.
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a security guard at a district hospital allegedly administered glucose drips to a patient and a video of it has gone viral on the social media.
Local health department officials said that the administration of the hospital comes under the purview of the government medical college there.
Speaking to a local news channel, district surgeon Dr Raghuram said that the matter would be enquired into and action taken.
Claiming that he was out of town on official duty, he said he was heading back to the hospital and would look into the issue, along with the Dean and the Director of the medical college.
Last year, another video of the hospital ward being illuminated with mobile phones during a power cut had gone viral.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
