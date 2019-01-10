GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Security Guard Administers Glucose Drips to Patient; Video Goes Viral

It was reportedly shot recently by relatives of another patient undergoing treatment at the Chamarajanagara district hospital, to highlight the alleged apathy of doctors and nursing staff.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Security Guard Administers Glucose Drips to Patient; Video Goes Viral
Image for representation. (Photo: AFP)
Loading...
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a security guard at a district hospital allegedly administered glucose drips to a patient and a video of it has gone viral on the social media.

The video shows the security guard handling the glucose bottle and administering it to the patient.

It was reportedly shot recently by relatives of another patient undergoing treatment at the Chamarajanagara district hospital, to highlight the alleged apathy of doctors and nursing staff.

Local health department officials said that the administration of the hospital comes under the purview of the government medical college there.

Speaking to a local news channel, district surgeon Dr Raghuram said that the matter would be enquired into and action taken.

Claiming that he was out of town on official duty, he said he was heading back to the hospital and would look into the issue, along with the Dean and the Director of the medical college.

Last year, another video of the hospital ward being illuminated with mobile phones during a power cut had gone viral.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram