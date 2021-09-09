Security Guard Administers Injection To Patient in Odisha Hospital; Questions Arise As Video Goes Viral

A security guard posted at a government hospital in Odisha has invited serious trouble by administering an injection to a patient in distress. The incident, which happened at Angul District Headquarters hospital has now raised questions on the ground level implementation of Odisha government’s strict guidelines.

A video of the incident which has now gone viral on social media platforms is believed to be two days old. The footage showed a security guard administering an injection to a patient despite the presence of doctors, paramedics at the health institution.

When asked for an explanation, Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent Manas Ranjan Biswal said that that he would only be able to comment anything on the incident after a thorough probe into the matter.

While this is not an isolated incident because several incidents of such recklessness and unprofessionalism in healthcare had earned infamy in Odisha earlier, it is for the first time such an episode has taken place despite the State government’s caution against patient handling by non-health personnel in govt facilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here