Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Guard Booked for Infecting Family with Covid-19 Tests Negative

A 54-year-old security guard, against whom an FIR was registered for allegedly infecting three members of a family with coronavirus in south Delhi, has tested negative, officials said on Friday.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Security Guard Booked for Infecting Family with Covid-19 Tests Negative
Representative Image

New Delhi: A 54-year-old security guard, against whom an FIR was registered for allegedly infecting three members of a family with coronavirus in south Delhi, has tested negative, officials said on Friday.

In the first week of April, an FIR was registered at the Defence Colony police station based on the family's complaint. But the test report of the guard that came out on April 11, showed he has tested negative for the virus.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) were part of the FIR.

During inquiry, police learnt that the guard had visited the Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin markaz and was also said to be unwell. He had been absent from duty since April 3, police officials said.

The markaz, where a religious congregation was held in violation of orders restricting gathering of people, was one of the COVID-19 hotspots that led to the spread of the disease not only in Delhi but also several other parts of the country.

On April 8, the security guard was traced to Okhla and an RT-PCR test was conducted on him, which came out negative. "We have not received test reports of the security guard and will take appropriate action after we receive it. So far, he has not been arrested and no coercive action was taken against him and the case is still under investigation," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

"When we did technical analysis and checked the call details of the security guard, it was learnt that he had been to Nizamuddin for a sustained period of time and on that basis, we had registered a case," Kumar added.

Another official said, "No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far and the investigation is still underway. We are investigating the matter and will take the case to a logical conclusion."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,464,290

    +48,805*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,159,450

    +94,635*

  • Cured/Discharged

    549,592

    +37,340*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,568

    +8,490*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres