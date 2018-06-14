English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Security Guard Dies in Faridabad After 36-Hour Shift
A security guard died in Faridabad on Wednesday due to heat and fatigue after working in a 36-hour shift.
Representational Image | Source: AP
Chandigarh: A security guard died in Faridabad on Wednesday due to heat and fatigue after working in a 36-hour shift.
Harishchandar had worked with a reputed security company for the past 25 years. He was deployed as security guard for STL Company in Sector 59, Faridabad. His postmortem report revealed that he died due to extreme heat and fatigue.
No one came to his rescue in the last hours of duty. Even water wasn't available at the spot he worked, according to sources.
His employers said that they reached the spot as soon as they got to know.
Also Watch
Harishchandar had worked with a reputed security company for the past 25 years. He was deployed as security guard for STL Company in Sector 59, Faridabad. His postmortem report revealed that he died due to extreme heat and fatigue.
No one came to his rescue in the last hours of duty. Even water wasn't available at the spot he worked, according to sources.
His employers said that they reached the spot as soon as they got to know.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
- Watch Brave Cops Drive SUV Across River to Rescue Stranded Family in Kerala [Video]
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut
- Love-struck Couple Travels Across The Globe To Take Wedding Pics