Security Guard Dies in Faridabad After 36-Hour Shift

A security guard died in Faridabad on Wednesday due to heat and fatigue after working in a 36-hour shift.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:June 14, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
Representational Image | Source: AP
Chandigarh: A security guard died in Faridabad on Wednesday due to heat and fatigue after working in a 36-hour shift.

Harishchandar had worked with a reputed security company for the past 25 years. He was deployed as security guard for STL Company in Sector 59, Faridabad. His postmortem report revealed that he died due to extreme heat and fatigue.

No one came to his rescue in the last hours of duty. Even water wasn't available at the spot he worked, according to sources.

His employers said that they reached the spot as soon as they got to know.

| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
