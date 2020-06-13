Security Guard Kills Another, Sets Body on Fire in Delhi's C R Park Area

A 56-year-old security guard allegedly killed another guard and set the body on fire after quarrelling with him while they were drinking in south Delhi's C R Park area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

Police said a local called them around 1.25 pm on Friday, after seeing smoke billowing from the basement of the building where the accused guard lived.

When a police team reached the spot, the guard, Imrat Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, said he lit the fire to repel mosquitoes. However, a body was found after the fire was doused, a senior police officer said.

"Imrat told police that he killed one Sarnam Singh (56), a resident of Uttar Pradesh around 11 am on Friday after consuming liquor. He also admitted to burning the body of the victim. The victim was also a security guard in G.K-2 area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A case of murder was registered at C R Park Police Station and the accused arrested, police said.