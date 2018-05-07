English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Guard Thrashed in Ghaziabad Over Loud Music
A case of 'attempt to murder' has been registered and a total of eleven people have been booked in connection with the case, including a man who filmed the assault on video.
(Representative Image | Source: PTI)
Ghaziabad: A security guard was brutally thrashed with wooden sticks by a group of men in Ghaziabad in the wee hours of Sunday, allegedly after he tried to stop them from playing loud music inside Shalimar City apartments in Sahidabad. The group also made a video of the incident.
Police have also booked as many as 11 persons, including a techie who was booked for filming the assault instead of calling authorities. A case of attempt to murder under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
The video, filmed by the techie, which depicts a security guard being brutally beaten up by a group of men, became viral and ultimately reached the police station.
Police are investigating the matter further and efforts are being made to arrest the rest of the accused.
