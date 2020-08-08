Security Guard Thrashes Elderly Woman for Asking Treatment Outside UP Hospital, Video Goes Viral

A security guard of a private agency was arrested after a video of him beating a destitute woman went viral across social media platforms. The accused was posted at SRN Medical College, Prayagraj and was apprehended after an FIR was lodged against him on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday outside the hospital premise when the homeless woman was sitting on a pavement and the accused security guard- Sanjay Mishra began thrashing her. In the visuals, the woman was seen pleading for help but Mishra kept mercilessly kicking her.

After the video went viral, FIR was lodged against Mishra while the woman was admitted for treatment at the SRN Hospital. Responding to the incident, Director of the hospital, Dr SP Singh stated that the accused security guard has been removed from his position.

SRN hospital is a level three COVID hospital where non-COVID patients are also treated at the Trauma Centre. As per information, the victim had come to the hospital for treatment of an injury, she was alone and was said to be mentally distressed. In pain, she was pleading for treatment when Mishra started thrashing her mercilessly.