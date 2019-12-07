Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Guards in Gurgaon Thrash Street Dog, Attempt to Bury it Alive

The dog suffered multiple fractures in its legs and on its head, and is battling for life in a veterinary hospital.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Security Guards in Gurgaon Thrash Street Dog, Attempt to Bury it Alive
Representative Image.

Gurgaon: In a cruel act, a group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurgaon's Sector-49 were caught trying to bury a stray dog after being brutally assaulted with batons by them, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when some local residents rescued the dog from the dug-up pit after it was found crying.

The dog, that sustained fractures on its legs and head, was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital in the city's DLF Phase 3 where it is currently battling for life.

On the basis of a complaint filed by animal lovers, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Sadar police station and efforts are on to contact the RWA of the society. Further action will be taken against the alleged security personals and their supervisor, said Preet Pal Singh, Chief PRO of Gurgaon police.

Around 5 pm on Friday, the street dog had strayed into Uniworld Garden-II, the apartment complex. The private security guards who were inside tried to keep it out from the premises but failed. The supervisor later apparently directed the guards to corner the dog at one place and brutally beat it with batons.

"The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras where the guards are clearly visible - charging batons at the animal. The dog sustained multiple fractures in its legs and head," the police spokesperson said.

When the dog became severely injured and collapsed on the ground, the guards took it outside the society complex. They dug a pit and were about to bury it inside when some animal lovers intervened and rescued it, the official said.

Further investigation is on and we may cancel the license of the security firm to operate here in Gurgaon, Singh added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram