Security Heightened in Aligarh's Tappal Day After Tension Grips Town Over Toddler's Murder
People from the neighbouring districts tried to reach Tappal to attend the "mahapanchayat" but were prevented by the police on Sunday.
File photo of villagers on 'dharna' outside the police station after the murder of a minor girl in Aligarh on Friday (PTI Photo)
Aligarh: An uneasy calm prevailed in Tappal on Monday with a heavy police deployment in the town, a day after it witnessed tense moments. Police struggled to keep the situation under control throughout the day on Sunday when protesters kept mounting pressure on the authorities for meting out "instant justice" in the murder case of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, which has sparked a nationwide outrage.
They somehow managed to thwart an attempt by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" at Tappal to vent anger against the perpetrators of the crime. The call for the "mahapanchayat" was reportedly given on social media platforms by some Hindutva groups.
People from the neighbouring districts tried to reach Tappal to attend the "mahapanchayat" but were prevented by the police. "The situation is under control. We will not allow anyone to create discord under the garb of genuine protest," Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said.
He said action was initiated against some persons for allegedly misusing social media to fan communal passions. The SSP denied reports of migration of Muslims from Tappal, saying "a few persons may have moved out temporarily, but they would return shortly". The Circle Officer of Tappal, Pankaj Srivastava, was transferred on Monday as a fallout of the events of the past few days.
