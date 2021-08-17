CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Increased Outside Afghan Embassy in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security outside the Afghan embassy. (Representational Image: News18)

Several Afghan nationals visited the embassy. Some mediapersons too gathered outside it.

The Delhi Police on Monday beefed up security outside the Afghan embassy in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, a day after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Several Afghan nationals visited the embassy. Some mediapersons too gathered outside it. “To manage them and keep the situation normal, security was increased outside the embassy. However, we have no threat inputs as of now, a senior police officer said.

Talking to reporters, Afghan national Farhan said, “I came here to renew my passport, but it could not happen… The situation in Afghanistan is very bad. My family and relatives are there and I am worried about them. The Taliban had killed my father. Another Afghan national said his family lives in Kabul and that they all are worried after the Taliban takeover of the country.

Afghanistan stared at an uncertain future with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

first published:August 17, 2021, 00:34 IST