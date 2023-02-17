CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Beefed Up Outside UP CM Adityanath's Lucknow Residence After Hoax Bomb Threat Call
1-MIN READ

Security Beefed Up Outside UP CM Adityanath's Lucknow Residence After Hoax Bomb Threat Call

The police started an investigation into the call. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-bomb squad and senior officials reached the spot following the information of a bomb in an unclaimed bag

Security has been increased outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow following a hoax bomb threat call.

Anti-bomb squad and senior officials reached the spot following the information of a bomb in an unclaimed bag on Friday.

Further investigation is underway.

