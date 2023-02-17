Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 18:34 IST
The police started an investigation into the call. (Photo: ANI)
Anti-bomb squad and senior officials reached the spot following the information of a bomb in an unclaimed bag
Security has been increased outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow following a hoax bomb threat call.
Anti-bomb squad and senior officials reached the spot following the information of a bomb in an unclaimed bag on Friday.
Further investigation is underway.
Read all the Latest India News here
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More