Security Man Gets Hailed as Hero for Shielding a Dog Under Umbrella in Rain

It is the small and random acts of kindness that keep our faith in humanity alive. A photo that will certainly fill your heart with love and awe shows how a security guard on duty is protecting a dog from rain.

The adorable picture has been shared by a user who goes by the name Crisp Rat. As can be seen in the image a security guard has put a black umbrella over the dog so that he doesn't get drenched in rain.

Captioning the picture that is all hearts, she said, “Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’”.

Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’ pic.twitter.com/B9CPWI7u5Q — Crisp Rat (@MelGracie_) June 28, 2020

The person who posted the photo also got to know about the guard and tagged him in a subsequent tweet. She wrote, “Found out the security guard is @DearmanEthan - thanks for making a lot of people happy today!”

Found out the security guard is @DearmanEthan - thanks for making a lot of people happy today! — Crisp Rat (@MelGracie_) June 28, 2020

The name of the man who has been winning hearts online is Ethan Dearman. He retweeted the image stating, “Looks like I made a lot of people happy today.”

Looks like I made a lot of people happy today. https://t.co/cuUfnU3o2a — Ethan Dearman (@DearmanEthan) June 28, 2020

This act of sheer goodness has most certainly won the internet’s heart and netizens as usual did not shy away from showing their love for this act.

A person who lauded the man also expressed his anger towards the human of this cutesy dog. He wrote, “The man is a hero. The owner of dog??? Needs a lesson in responsible ownership. Would owner leave their child, or value property unattended???” Another person who was in absolute awe of this man’s gesture tweeted, “And people like this is why there are still burning embers within the human race. X”

