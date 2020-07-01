INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Security Man Gets Hailed as Hero for Shielding a Dog Under Umbrella in Rain

Photograph of the man sheltering the dog.

Photograph of the man sheltering the dog.

The picture was shared on Twitter and the man later replied saying that he was surprised how his act had made people happy.

Share this:

It is the small and random acts of kindness that keep our faith in humanity alive. A photo that will certainly fill your heart with love and awe shows how a security guard on duty is protecting a dog from rain.

The adorable picture has been shared by a user who goes by the name Crisp Rat. As can be seen in the image a security guard has put a black umbrella over the dog so that he doesn't get drenched in rain.

Captioning the picture that is all hearts, she said, “Shout out to this @Morrisons security man keeping this good boy dry. He said ‘well you never know how dogs feel about the rain’”.

The person who posted the photo also got to know about the guard and tagged him in a subsequent tweet. She wrote, “Found out the security guard is @DearmanEthan - thanks for making a lot of people happy today!”

The name of the man who has been winning hearts online is Ethan Dearman. He retweeted the image stating, “Looks like I made a lot of people happy today.”

This act of sheer goodness has most certainly won the internet’s heart and netizens as usual did not shy away from showing their love for this act.

A person who lauded the man also expressed his anger towards the human of this cutesy dog. He wrote, “The man is a hero. The owner of dog??? Needs a lesson in responsible ownership. Would owner leave their child, or value property unattended???” Another person who was in absolute awe of this man’s gesture tweeted, “And people like this is why there are still burning embers within the human race. X”

Many others also appreciated the man, take a look at some of the reactions:

Share this:
Next Story
Loading