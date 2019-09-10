Security Official Commits Suicide Inside DRDO Premises by Shooting Self in Neck

New Delhi: A 51-year-old official posted with the Defence Security Corps, which provides security cover to Defence installations, allegedly shot himself dead inside the DRDO complex in North Delhi's Civil Lines area on Tuesday, police said.

The security official was identified as Hardeep Singh, a native of Punjab, they said.

"Police received information about the incident at 9.58 am. A team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Singh shot himself on the neck with his service rifle. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The family members have been informed and they are heading towards the national capital, they said.

He was posted in the security of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) complex in Civil Lines, police said.

Police are trying to find out the reason why he took the extreme step, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

