Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Official Commits Suicide Inside DRDO Premises by Shooting Self in Neck

The family members of the deceased, who hailed from Punjab, have been informed and they are heading towards the national capital.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Security Official Commits Suicide Inside DRDO Premises by Shooting Self in Neck
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 51-year-old official posted with the Defence Security Corps, which provides security cover to Defence installations, allegedly shot himself dead inside the DRDO complex in North Delhi's Civil Lines area on Tuesday, police said.

The security official was identified as Hardeep Singh, a native of Punjab, they said.

"Police received information about the incident at 9.58 am. A team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead," a senior police officer said.

Singh shot himself on the neck with his service rifle. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The family members have been informed and they are heading towards the national capital, they said.

He was posted in the security of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) complex in Civil Lines, police said.

Police are trying to find out the reason why he took the extreme step, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram