Security Officials in J&K Buckle Up to Sanitise Cyber Space as Terrorists Drop 4 Propaganda Videos in 5 Days

It’s a familiar challenge for security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir as tech-savvy militants attempt disruption through the online space again. Officials have shut off such spaces in the past but as the trend emerges again, security forces have redoubled their efforts to eliminate or limit such content on social media.

In the last five days, militant outfit People’s Anti-Fascist Front, which police believes is the Lashkar-e-Toiba in disguise, has released three propaganda videos, throwing a new challenge to security and intelligence agencies.

Another video has been released by Kashmir Freedom Fighters where two masked militants are brandishing AK-series rifles, pistol and ammunition pouches in an apple orchard.

The PAFF’s latest video, which went viral on social media, shows a young militant appealing to the United Nations and other world powers not to endorse the Government of India’s proposed plan to hold the G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It has come to our notice that India is trying to organise G20 summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir (sic). For 70 years, people have struggled against Indian occupation and no one from international community came to our help despite Kashmir being an internationally recognised dispute,” the young militant, whose face is blurred in the video, says leaning against a giant rock.

A shiny pistol is also seen on the rock as he delivers his message in English for wider dissemination.

#Breaking | Dramatic footage of militant attack at Srinagar’s Lalbazar area yesterday.@islahmufti shares details.@spvaid, Former DGP of J&K shares his views. Join the broadcast with @toyasingh pic.twitter.com/4qmSqc18UM — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2022

“If you are not going to address this issue, it has the tendency to radicalise the youth,” the militant, in a cap and check T-shirt says. “We didn’t mind the inaction of the (global powers) because all nations act according to their interests and not moral principles.”

“But we are saddened that the international community has instead chosen to stand with our aggressor in legitimising the occupation of Kashmir (sic),” he added. The young militant further says that the group is not the enemy of any nation. “If India chooses to withdraw its forces from Kashmir, we will be the first to extend a hand of friendship.”

In the video, he also urges the Kashmiri diaspora to lobby for the “Kashmir cause” by approaching government officials, politicians and influential lobbies in the countries they live in.

The 2-minute, 50-second video is the third one released by the militant outfit in the last one week. Earlier, the PAFF had released two clips on social media where its cadre purportedly were seen firing at police and CRPF officers in two unconnected incidents, one in Srinagar and another in Pulwama.

In the first video, militants sporting bodycams filmed a live shootout with a police naka party in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar. Assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad was killed and two policemen were injured in the firing. The footage gives detailed description of how the militants fired on the three cops who were managing traffic in a Srinagar locality.

Another video provides details on the hit-and-run attack carried out in Gangoo area of Pulwama. CRPF ASI Vinod Kumar was killed in the attack and, two days later, the militants released a well-edited clip with a voiceover and graphics.

In this clip, the militants gave graphic account of how they carried out the attack from the apple orchards and fired on the CRPF posse near a circular road. They even claimed they would have run away with the weapon of the CRPF personnel had they not sensed any danger.

The circulation of propaganda videos is nothing new in Kashmir. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani had used social media to recruit youth into militancy before being killed in July 2016. Between 2010 and 2016, young boys romanticised militancy after coming across Wani’s video on social media platforms.

Officials who have dealt with cyber-terrorism told News18 that they are regularly taking action but admitted that controlling social media was not an easy task. “It is vast like the universe and deeper than the ocean. Social media is a double-edged sword for us and them (militants), but it not that we don’t apprehend the militant users or those who propagate such content,” an official said.

Another official said that, in the past, scores of people have been booked for sharing or propagating anti-national content. “It was much easier to keep tabs on people and get their pages removed during Burhan Wani’s time. People mostly used Facebook and we could get the pages removed and book offenders, but now militants seem to be using Telegram mostly to disseminate their propaganda,” the official said, adding that there have been instances when they shut off one account and two reappeared in no time. “This sure is an issue but we will deal with it.”

“The videos of attack on police and CRPF are shot here but edited across the border and then pushed through Telegram,” he said, adding that the one where the militant is delivering a message in English is not shot in the Valley.

