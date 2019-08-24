Security Put on High Alert Along LoC, IB in J&K Over Cross-border Terror Threat
Meanwhile, the government spokesperson day-time curfew has been lifted from 69 police stations in Kashmir valley.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Srinagar Security forces are in a state of high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir as the threat of cross-border terrorism "continues to exist", officials said on Saturday.
"The threat of cross-border terrorism continues to exist. The security forces are maintaining a state of high alert," Principal Secretary, J-K government, Rohit Kansal, who is also the state government's spokesman, said.
Kasnsal was briefing the reporters about the situation in the state.
He said the day-time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police station areas in the Valley.
"The day time restrictions have been lifted from 69 police stations across the length and breadth of the valley, while 81 police stations in Jammu region are without any day-time restrictions," Kansal said.
