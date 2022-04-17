Security Reviewed in J&K's Kathua Ahead of PM Modi's April 24 Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the police authorities in Kathua district on Sunday reviewed the security situation and called for strengthening of the border and national highway security grid to rule out any subversive activities, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal, chaired the meeting at district police lines Kathua, which was among others attended by additional Superintendent of police Suresh Kumar Chib, Deputy Superintendents of Police, all Sub-divisional police officers, Station House Officers and incharge police posts and border police posts, a police spokesman said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Palli village of nearby Samba district on National Panchayat Day on April 24 to address a public meeting which is likely to be attended by over 30,000 panchayat members from across the Union Territory. All the participants have been directed to strengthen the border security grid, National highway Grid and city Grid.

Besides they were also advised to enhance patrolling and strengthen inter-state checking points, the spokesman said. He said the officers were also directed to enhance patrolling and area domination and intensify vehicle checking to rule out any subversive activities. The Kathua police chief also reviewed the crime position and urged for early disposal of pending cases, the spokesman said.

