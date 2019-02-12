LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Security Scare at Parliament as Cong MP's Car Rams Into Spikes at Gate Used by Terrorists in 2001 Attack

The car reportedly tried to enter from the same gate from where terrorists had launched a ghastly attack on Parliament in 2001.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major security scare at the Parliament complex, a car rammed the barricade after attempting to enter from the wrong gate on Tuesday.

The car reportedly tried to enter from the same gate from where terrorists had launched a ghastly attack on Parliament in 2001. Sources said the car stopped just short of the spikes, which got activated and broke the bumper of the car.

According to news agency ANI, the car belongs to Congress MP from Manipur Dr Thokchom Meinya. He was not in the car at the time of the incident.

As soon as the car hit the spikes, security personnel took positions as per the standard operating procedure put in place following the 2001 Parliament attack.



A similar incident involving a taxi had set alarm bells ringing in December last year.

