GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Security Stepped up for Judge Who Quit After Mecca Masjid Blast Verdict

K Ravinder Reddy, the special Judge for NIA cases and Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, tendered his resignation on Monday citing "personal reasons", hours after pronouncing the verdict in the 2007 case.

PTI

Updated:April 17, 2018, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Security Stepped up for Judge Who Quit After Mecca Masjid Blast Verdict
File photo of Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Hyderabad: The security of the special judge for NIA cases, who acquitted five persons including right-wing activist Swami Aseemanand in the Mecca Masjid blast case, has been enhanced, the police said on Tuesday.

K Ravinder Reddy, the special Judge for NIA cases and Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge, tendered his resignation on Monday citing "personal reasons", hours after pronouncing the verdict in the 2007 case.

"In the wake of yesterday's (Monday) verdict, the security arrangements at his residence have been enhanced with deployment of additional personnel," a senior police official told PTI.

The enhanced security arrangements will be in place for some time, he said.

"...there is no specific alert, but following the verdict, security has been stepped up around his house since yesterday itself," the official said.

The official declined to divulge any detail on how many personnel were deployed for his security.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You