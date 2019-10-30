Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Stepped Up in Kashmir After 5 Migrant Labourers Killed in Terror Attack

Five migrant labourers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir were shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday night.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Security Stepped Up in Kashmir After 5 Migrant Labourers Killed in Terror Attack
Security personnel stand guard during restrictions after the abrogration of Article 370 and bifurcation of State, in Srinagar, Saturday, September 28 , 2019. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Security has been heightened in Kashmir following the terror attack in Kulgam district that left five labourers from West Bengal dead, even as a complete shutdown disrupted normal life across the Valley on Wednesday, officials said.

The terror attack came at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Five migrant labourers in Kulgam district of south Kashmir were shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday night. Another labourer was injured and has been shifted to a hospital here. Clashes also broke out at several places in Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving several persons injured.

Official said security personnel along with a flying squad have been deployed in several areas of the city and across the valley, especially in South Kashmir. The officials said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

Security personnel were alert to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to target non-locals or to derail peace in the valley. Normal life remained affected across the Kashmir valley for the 87th day on Wednesday following the abrogation of Article 370.

The officials said markets remained closed on Wednesday, while public transport remained off the roads. Roadside vendors, who had regularly set up their stalls over the past two months, also did not turn up for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, they said.

The annual board examinations for class 10 and class 12 are being held as per schedule. Class 10 examinations began on Tuesday, while the class 12 exams are scheduled to start from Wednesday afternoon.

Landline and post-paid mobile phone services have been restored across the Valley, but all Internet services continued to remain suspended since August 5.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have been either detained or placed under house arrest. The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram