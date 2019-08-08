Security Strengthened on AMU Campus to Deal with Possible Breach of Peace
Kidwai told that no written advisory has been issued to Kashmiri students and they have been orally advised not to move out of the campus or travel during next few days till normal conditions return, as a precautionary measure.
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.
Aligarh: Security has been strengthened on the AMU campus here to deal with any possible protests by Kashmiri students in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke some provisions of Article 370.
Over 1,000 students belonging to Kashmir Valley study in the Aligarh Muslim University.
SSP Akash Kulahari told PTI Thursday, "We are keeping a strict vigil in view of certain recent developments in the country. Security has been beefed up since Wednesday night."
RAF personnel and state police have been deployed at all sensitive points on the periphery of the campus.
Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories.
Meanwhile, AMU spokesman Prof Shafay Kidwai said university authorities were taking "all necessary steps to allay concerns of Kashmiri students who are out of touch with their families for past three days following snapping of communications with the Valley".
Kidwai told PTI that while no written advisory has been issued to Kashmiri students, "they have orally been advised not to move out of the campus or travel during next few days till normal conditions return, as a precautionary measure."
He said that the central government had also asked the AMU and all other educational institutions where Kashmiri students were studying "to address the genuine concerns of the students following disruption of normal life in the Valley".
He, however, said, "There is no report whatsoever of any agitation or protest by Kashmiri students at AMU following recent events in the Valley."
Kashmiri students have met AMU officials in the past two days and voiced concerns over the disruption of communication with their families, keeping in mind that this is a festival time, he said, adding that the AMU authorities will do everything possible to address their concerns.
