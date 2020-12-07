Security Tightened Across Karnataka as Home Minister Calls for Peaceful 'Bharat Bandh'

Security arrangements have been made across Karnataka in the wake of 'Bharat Bandh' called for by farmers tomorrow against new agri-marketing laws, Home Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said. While seeking the cooperation of the organisers of the bandh to maintain peace on the day, the Minister said, "Necessary bandobast has been made by police in Bengaluru city and all districts for tomorrow's protest." About 125 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deployed. Also, instructions have been given to deploy extra forces at strategic points and tolls on highways, Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said 5,000 home guards, along with Central Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) platoons, have been roped. He said Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been given the responsibility of bandobast in their respective districts.

"I appeal to the organisers for cooperation. Let the agitation be peaceful. We will take measures to maintain law and order and see to it that peace is not disturbed and people are not affected," he added. Farmers' unions have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri- marketing laws.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure peace and tranquility. A series of protests have been planned across the state on Tuesday to express solidarity with the bandh.

Several farmers organisations in the state, including some trade unions, have supported the bandh call. Farmer-leader Badagalapura Nagendra said, "Our plan is to make bandh successful across the state, including Bengaluru, and we have asked people to cooperate. Plan is to block national highways and state highways." A protest rally has been planned in the city.