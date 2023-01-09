CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Tightened After Stones Pelted at Houses of Minority Community in J-K's Poonch
1-MIN READ

Security Tightened After Stones Pelted at Houses of Minority Community in J-K’s Poonch

PTI

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 22:52 IST

Jammu, India

Police immediately rushed to the spot and security was tightened in the area, the sources said (Representative Image: IANS)

The incident took place in Banch village, sources said, adding the pelting of stones created panic among the people

Security was beefed up after some miscreants pelted stones at houses of a particular community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, sources said.

The incident took place in Banch village, they said, adding the pelting of stones created panic among the people.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and security was tightened in the area, the sources said.

There are around 20 families of a minority community in the village, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:January 09, 2023, 22:52 IST
