Security Tightened as Political Leaders Reach Varanasi for Ravidas Jayanti Celebrations

On the occasion of 644th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, several politicians including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reached Varanasi to pay tributes on Saturday morning.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived first in Sirgovardhanpur, while Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh’s are expected to arrive at Sant Ravidas Temple at the same time.

On the occasion, Amritvani will be distinguished in the golden palanquin on the stage prepared for the Jayanti celebration. And at the same time, representatives of Sant Samaj and political personalities will address the devotees gathered from different provinces of the country.

The Jayanti celebrations began at around 8 am. The first saint Niranjan Das ascended Nissan Saheb after which he reached the Satsang stage. Amid covid-19 precautions, barricading has been avoided this time and only whose names are mentioned will be able to go on the platform.

At around 9 am, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan first arrived in Sri Govardhanpur, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to arrive at around 11 am, followed by Akhilesh Yadav, who was scheduled to arrive at 12 pm. The temple management has denied the information of Chandra Shekhar, the leader of the Bhima Army, to attend the celebrations.

The temple’s manager Nirmal Das said that the special people attending the Jayanti will be honored by offering books of Saropa and Amritvani.

The security arrangements were tightened on the eve of the arrival of politicians. PAC and CRPF personnel along with local police were also deployed at the venue. On Friday, security personnel closely inspected the temple from the site to the Satsang, while officers also conducted dummy testing of the fleet.

On the eve of Ravidas Jayanti, Prakashotsav was held at Ravidas Park in Nagwan under the auspices of the Sant Ravidas Society. Saint Mandipadas lit the lamp and inaugurated the program. Artists presented cultural programs on the occasion.