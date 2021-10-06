CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Tightened in UP's Aligarh after 2-year-old Girl Found Dead in Drain

Considering the sensitivity of the case, police have tightened security in the area. (File photo: Reuters)

The girl had gone missing from home on Sunday night, and a complaint was lodged by her family the next day, they said.

Security has been tightened at Khair town, around 25 kilometres from here, after the dead body of a two-year-old girl was found in a drain around 200 metres from her house, police said on Wednesday. The girl had gone missing from home on Sunday night, and a complaint was lodged by her family the next day, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said a post-mortem examination indicated that the child had died of drowning and there were no visible injury marks. Many people are being questioned in this connection, the police said.

Considering the sensitivity of the case, police have tightened security in the area, the SSP said.

first published:October 06, 2021, 16:21 IST