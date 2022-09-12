Security Tightened, Sec 144 Imposed & Eyes on Social Media as Varanasi Court Delivers Order on Gyanvapi Masjid Case Today

The Varanasi District Court is set to deliver the much awaited order on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of Gyanvapi Masjid case on Monday. The decision relates to the plea filed by Anjuman Intazamia Committee challenging the maintainability of the petition filed by 4 Hindu women devotees seeking right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex.

District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter. He will deliver decision on whether the trial in court regarding the permission to worship is maintainable and whether the plea is based on tenable grounds.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Here are the latest updates in the story:

– Prohibitory orders were clamped and security tightened in Varanasi ahead of the district court order on Monday on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case.

– Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said on Sunday that prohibitory orders have been issued in the Varanasi commissionerate and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

– Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued.

– Checking has been intensified in the district’s border areas, hotels and guest houses, while an eye is being also kept on social media.

– Ahead of the order, Section 144 has been imposed in Varanasi city.

Madan Mohan Yadav, a lawyer of the Hindu side, had said that the mosque was constructed after demolishing the temple. The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side.

The case is being heard by the district court following an apex court order. Earlier, a lower court had ordered a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

