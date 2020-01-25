Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » India
1-min read

Sedition Case Against JNU Student Leader for Speech in AMU Campus

AMU spokesman Professor Shafey Kidwai said that the contents of the video include some comments which are 'highly objectionable' and university authorities are taking this matter very seriously.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sedition Case Against JNU Student Leader for Speech in AMU Campus
File photo of Aligarh Muslim University campus.

Aligarh: A case of sedition was lodged against a JNU student leader here on Saturday for a speech he delivered on the AMU campus on January 16 against the amended citizenship act and NRC, police said.

"A video clip of this speech was circulating on social media since Friday night and subsequent probe, including inputs from AMU authorities, confirmed that it pertained to a speech, containing subversive comments, that was delivered when Sharjeel Imam was addressing a protest rally at AMU," Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said.

Kulhari said that a police team has left for New Delhi to arrest the student leader.

When contacted, AMU spokesman Professor Shafey Kidwai said that the contents of the video include some comments which are "highly objectionable" and university authorities are taking this matter very seriously.

He said the authorities will write a letter to the police to take strong action in this matter.

"We have zero tolerance for any activity which can in any way come under the category of anti-national activity. On January 10, we had written to the state government requesting them to keep a strict vigil on any external element who may infiltrate the ranks of our students who are holding a dharna at the Baab-e-Syed gate against the amended citizenship act," Kidwai said.

"We have also issued strict directives to our security staff to be extra careful about the identity of any external element who can infiltrate the campus and try to instigate trouble," he added.

Kidwai said that it was also in the broader interest of the student leadership at AMU to ensure that no such mischievous element is given any sort of space inside the campus as it would reflect on them as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram