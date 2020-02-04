Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Sedition Case: Bidar Students Quizzed for Fifth Time over Anti-CAA Play, K'taka Ministers Unaware of it

The minister in charge of Bidar, Prabhu Chavan, said police officers are only doing their duty after they found the content of the anti-CAA play misleading and against the Prime Minister.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sedition Case: Bidar Students Quizzed for Fifth Time over Anti-CAA Play, K'taka Ministers Unaware of it
A picture of an officer surfaced on social media, where he can be seen questioning two schoolboys at the police station. (News18)

Bengaluru: Students of the Bidar school booked for sedition after it staged a play that was critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act were questioned for the fifth time on Tuesday.

Despite the questioning of more than 80 students since the case was filed, some of them multiple times, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said he is not aware of the developments.

When asked about how children aged between nine and 12 could be questioned on so many occasions, Kumar told News18 he does not have the details of the case, adding that he would try to look into the matter and ask for details.

On January 21, Shaheen Primary and High School had staged a play that had allegedly depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light following which sedition charges were slapped on the school.

A case was filed on January 26 after a video went viral and an individual, named Neelesh Rakshayal, filed a complaint against it. The school headmistress and mother of a student were arrested few days later.

"Police questioned the students for about one-and-a-half hours on Tuesday. Same questions like who scripted the play and who wrote the dialogues were asked. They were also shown the play on laptop and phones as before,” said Thouseef Madikeri, CEO of the school.

However, Prabhu Chavan, the minister in charge of Bidar, said police officers were only doing their duty. “What happened at the school is worrying — using unparliamentary language and misleading people about our PM. Everybody is anguished. The police officers checked the video and felt that foul language was used against our PM. That's why they are investigating it. It is their duty,” Chavan said.

When asked if minority institutions are being targeted, Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa said, "Minority institutions does not mean they can do anything."

Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle, who too said she is unaware of the case, later termed the repeated questioning of the children as harassment.

“I will get the details. If police are doing it, then it is wrong, it is harassment. Investigation is equally important, but if children are being harassed, I wouldn't support it," she told News18.

"If students are being questioned, it should be over in one or two rounds. I will seek a report and talk to the home department as well," she added.

Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Tuesday visited the school to express solidarity with the authorities. He also met the principal and the student’s mother in jail. Their bail petition will be heard on Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram