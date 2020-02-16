Take the pledge to vote

Sedition Case: Three Kashmir Students Released from K'taka Jail

The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 4:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges, were released after execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC, police said on Sunday.

The three students studying in a private engineering college here were arrested on Saturday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the terrorist attack that left scores of CRPF soldiers dead at Pulwama in Kashmir.

The students were released after they executed a bond under 169 CrPC, wherein they come back whenever they are summoned, said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dilip.

Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there was no sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand.

On the media reports about bail given to the Kashmiri boys, the police commissioner said they got confused. He said the police were handling the matter sensitively because the case itself was sensitive with national ramification, which may lead to trial by media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
