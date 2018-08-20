GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seeking Land Allotment, Dalit Man Attempts Suicide Outside Collector's Office in Kutch

Velji Naran Jhola, of Nani Khakhar village in Mandvi taluka of Kutch district, was rushed to the hospital by the locals even as he slumped to the floor. His condition is said to be stable.

Meghdoot Sharon | CNN-News18

Updated:August 20, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
Representative image.
Ahmedabad: A Dalit man, who had been sitting on a fast outside the office of the Collector in Kutch district for the past couple of weeks, attempted suicide on Monday afternoon by consuming a poisonous substance. The incident took place outside the DM’s office.

In February, Jhola had embarked on an indefinite fast outside the Collectorate, demanding that he be allotted the land that was promised to him. Upon assurance from the authorities, he discontinued his fast four days later.

Collector Remya Mohan, stated that Jhola’s case had been studied and he had been given a written reply as well.

“The basis and grounds that he was seeking allotment of land for himself were out of the policy for land allotment. The district administration had informed him about the existing rules for land allotment as well,” the collector stated.


