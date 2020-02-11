Seelampur Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Abdul Rehman of AAP wins.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Seelampur (सीलमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and North East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Seelampur is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Seelampur (71.22%) registered the highest voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and Delhi Cantt (45.36%) registered the lowest.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,81,721 eligible electors, of which 97,213 were male, 84,505 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Seelampur in 2020 is 869.28.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Seelampur, there are a total of 3280 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,55,741 eligible electors, of which 85,350 were male, 70,385 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,781 eligible electors, of which 80,289 were male, 65,489 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,47,481 eligible electors, of which 81,711 were male, 65,761 female.

The number of service voters in Seelampur in 2015 was 6. In 2013, there were 2 and in 2008 there were 9.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Mohd Ishraque of AAP won in this seat by defeating Sanjay Jain of BJP by a margin of 27,887 votes which was 24.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad of INC won in this seat defeating Kaushal Kumar Mishra of BJP by a margin of 21,728 votes which was 21.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.52% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad of INC won in this seat defeating Sita Ram Gupta of BJP by a margin of 26,274 votes which was 30.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.65% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 65. Seelampur Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. In 2013, 8 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 15 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seelampur are: Mohd Afzal (BSP), Abdul Rehman (AAP), Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP), Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad (INC), Rahisuddin Ahmad (BMP), Sukhdeb Singh Singh (RJP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.22%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.81%, while it was 68.5% in 2013. In 2008, 59.33% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -0.59%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 163 polling stations in 65. Seelampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 150. In 2013 there were 150 polling stations and in 2008, there were 149.

Extent:

65. Seelampur constituency comprises of the following areas of North East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 91 (Part) EB No. 34-143 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 92 (Part) EB No. 1-29 Jaffarabad (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 93 (Part) EB No. 85-129 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 96 (Part) EB No. 1-66. 4 municipal wards (Maujpur, Chauhan Banger, Seelampur, Gautam Puri) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Seelampur is 6.44 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110031, 110032, 110053

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Seelampur is: 28°40'45.5"N 77°17'43.1"E.

