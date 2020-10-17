News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Seema Mustafa Elected As President Of Editors Guild Of India

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Seema Mustafa, the Editor of The Citizen, has been elected as President of the Editors Guild of India, a statement by the top body of editorial leaders said Saturday. The announcement came after the results of an online election held on October 16 were declared. In the same election, Hardnews editor Sanjay Kapoor was elected as General Secretary. Anant Nath, the Editor of The Caravan, was elected unopposed as Treasurer, the statement said.

New Delhi: Seema Mustafa, the Editor of The Citizen, has been elected as President of the Editors Guild of India, a statement by the top body of editorial leaders said Saturday. The announcement came after the results of an online election held on October 16 were declared. In the same election, Hardnews editor Sanjay Kapoor was elected as General Secretary. Anant Nath, the Editor of The Caravan, was elected unopposed as Treasurer, the statement said.

Mustafa succeeds Shekhar Gupta, the Editor-in-Chief of ThePrint, while Kapoor and Nath will take over from A.K. Bhattacharya, the Editorial Director of Business Standard, and Sheela Bhatt, the Contributing Editor of Rediff.com, respectively. In a departure from the usual practice of the office-bearers being appointed by consensus, an election was held for the posts this time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 22:10 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...