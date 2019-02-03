English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Several Train Services Affected After Seemanchal Express Derails in Bihar
Seven people died and 30 were injured on Sunday after the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar, about 30km away from state capital Patna.
Rescue operation in progress after Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express derailed in Vaishali district of Bihar. (Image: PTI).
Loading...
New Delhi: Several rail routes remained disrupted on Sunday after the Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Vaishali district earlier in the day. Railway officials confirmed that at least seven people died and 30 got injured in the accident.
The accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, when the superfast train was running at full speed. Three coaches overturned and have been completely damaged. The injured were rushed to a hospital , where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to Muzaffarpur and Patna. Teams of doctors have also rushed to the accident site, officials said.
The trains enlisted below have been diverted via different routes as a result of the tragic mishap:
1. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express journey commencing on 02.02.19 from New Delhi diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
2. 13106 Ballia–Sealdah Express journey commencing on 02.02.2019 from Ballia diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
3. 13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Patliputra diverted via Mokama-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
4. 15279 Saharsa Jn-Anand Vihar Terminal Poorabiya Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Saharsa will Short originate ex Barauni due to NI work at Saharsa and is diverted via Samastipur- Muzaffarpur-Hajipur Instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
5. 22411 Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Arunachal Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Naharlagun will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
6. 19306 Kamakhya-Indore express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Kamakhya will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur
7. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Dibrugarh will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.
8. 15049 Kolkata-Gorakhpur express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Kolkatta will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
9. 13105 Sealdah–Ballia Express journey commence on 03.02.2019 from Sealdah will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
10. 01666 Agartala-Habibgang Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Agartala will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.
11. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati North East Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.
12. 12488 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani Seemanachal Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.
The trains diverted via Danapur-Mokama instead of Danapur-Patlipura-Barauni will have a stop at the Patna Junction as scheduled.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg, when the superfast train was running at full speed. Three coaches overturned and have been completely damaged. The injured were rushed to a hospital , where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to Muzaffarpur and Patna. Teams of doctors have also rushed to the accident site, officials said.
The trains enlisted below have been diverted via different routes as a result of the tragic mishap:
1. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express journey commencing on 02.02.19 from New Delhi diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
2. 13106 Ballia–Sealdah Express journey commencing on 02.02.2019 from Ballia diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
3. 13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Patliputra diverted via Mokama-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.
4. 15279 Saharsa Jn-Anand Vihar Terminal Poorabiya Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Saharsa will Short originate ex Barauni due to NI work at Saharsa and is diverted via Samastipur- Muzaffarpur-Hajipur Instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
5. 22411 Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Arunachal Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Naharlagun will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
6. 19306 Kamakhya-Indore express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Kamakhya will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur
7. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Dibrugarh will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.
8. 15049 Kolkata-Gorakhpur express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Kolkatta will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
9. 13105 Sealdah–Ballia Express journey commence on 03.02.2019 from Sealdah will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.
10. 01666 Agartala-Habibgang Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Agartala will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.
11. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati North East Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.
12. 12488 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani Seemanachal Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.
The trains diverted via Danapur-Mokama instead of Danapur-Patlipura-Barauni will have a stop at the Patna Junction as scheduled.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results