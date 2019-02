Several Train Services Affected After Seemanchal Express Derails in Bihar

Several rail routes remained disrupted on Sunday after the Seemanchal Express derailed in Bihar's Vaishali district earlier in the day. Railway officials confirmed that at least seven people died and 30 got injured in the accident. The accident took place at 3:58 am in Sahadai Buzurg , when the superfast train was running at full speed. Three coaches overturned and have been completely damaged. The injured were rushed to a hospital , where the doctors referred the seriously wounded to Muzaffarpur and Patna. Teams of doctors have also rushed to the accident site, officials said.The trains enlisted below have been diverted via different routes as a result of the tragic mishap:1. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express journey commencing on 02.02.19 from New Delhi diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.2. 13106 Ballia–Sealdah Express journey commencing on 02.02.2019 from Ballia diverted via Muzaffarpur-Samastipur-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.3. 13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Patliputra diverted via Mokama-Barauni instead of Hajipur-Barauni.4. 15279 Saharsa Jn-Anand Vihar Terminal Poorabiya Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Saharsa will Short originate ex Barauni due to NI work at Saharsa and is diverted via Samastipur- Muzaffarpur-Hajipur Instead of Barauni-Hajipur.5. 22411 Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Arunachal Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Naharlagun will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.6. 19306 Kamakhya-Indore express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Kamakhya will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur7. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Dibrugarh will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.8. 15049 Kolkata-Gorakhpur express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Kolkatta will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.9. 13105 Sealdah–Ballia Express journey commence on 03.02.2019 from Sealdah will be diverted via Barauni-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur instead of Barauni-Hajipur.10. 01666 Agartala-Habibgang Express journey commenced on 02.02.2019 from Agartala will be diverted via Barauni-Mokama-Danapur instead of Barauni-Hajipur-Danapur.11. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Guwahati North East Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.12. 12488 Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani Seemanachal Express journey commencing on 03.02.2019 from Anand Vihar will be diverted via Danapur-Mokama-Barauni instead of Danapur-Hajipur-Barauni.The trains diverted via Danapur-Mokama instead of Danapur-Patlipura-Barauni will have a stop at the Patna Junction as scheduled.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.