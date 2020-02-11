Seemapuri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Seemapuri (सीमापुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and Shahdara district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Seemapuri is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,96,218 eligible electors, of which 1,03,064 were male, 93,127 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Seemapuri in 2020 is 903.58.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Seemapuri, there are a total of 3295 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,72,790 eligible electors, of which 92,297 were male, 80,426 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,639 eligible electors, of which 84,373 were male, 73,201 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,43,184 eligible electors, of which 77,655 were male, 65,479 female.

The number of service voters in Seemapuri in 2015 was 49. In 2013, there were 53 and in 2008 there were 50.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Rajendra Pal Gautam of AAP won in this seat by defeating Karamvir of BJP by a margin of 48,821 votes which was 38.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 63.04% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Dharmender Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating Veer Singh Dhingan of INC by a margin of 11,976 votes which was 10.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 37.76% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Veer Singh Dhingan of INC won in this seat defeating Chandra Pal Singh of BJP by a margin of 19,260 votes which was 21.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.13% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 63. Seemapuri Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 12 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seemapuri are: Kamal Singh (BSP), Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP), Veer Singh Dhingan (INC), Badan Singh (SLSP), Manoj Kumar (PPID), Rajesh Kumar Lohiya (BSNP), Lalit Kumar (MEP), Vijay (JSSP), Sant Lal (LJP), Kanishk Singh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.09%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 73.29%, while it was 72.63% in 2013. In 2008, 62.37% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.2%.

Seemapuri

SEEMAPURI, EAST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 178 polling stations in 63. Seemapuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 147. In 2013 there were 147 polling stations and in 2008, there were 145.

Extent:

63. Seemapuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Shahdara district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 83 (Part) EB No. 1-162 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 84 (Part) EB No. 48-109 and 122-184 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 85 (Part) Mandoli EB No. 25-91 and 150-152. 4 municipal wards (Nand Nagri, Sunder Nagri, New Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Seemapuri is 4.7 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110093, 110095

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Seemapuri is: 28°40'23.5"N 77°19'05.9"E.

