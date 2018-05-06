GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Seems I Was Taken in by Fake News': Shashi Tharoor on Raghuram Rajan's Job Buzz

Tharoor had tweeted on Saturday night that Rajan had been appointed as the Bank of England chief and batted for an Indian-origin UK Prime Minister to “complete a reverse colonisation”.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In this digital age, no one is immune to fake news, not even Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP tweeted early on Sunday that he might have been “taken in by fake news” when he shared a news article on former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan being appointed as the head of Bank of England.

Tharoor had tweeted on Saturday night that Rajan had been appointed as the Bank of England chief and batted for an Indian-origin UK Prime Minister to “complete a reverse colonisation”.



Tharoor had shared a report along with the tweet.

Within a couple of hours, however, Tharoor tweeted that he was taken in by “fake news” and thanked a news portal for “setting the record straight”.



While some Twitter users lauded Tharoor for owning up to his “mistake”, others criticised the Thiruvananthapuram MP for not doing due diligence before sharing the report.

Tharoor’s tweet follows days of speculation on Rajan’s move to the Bank of England. UK-based Financial Times had reported last month that the former RBI governor was one of the contenders for the job.

"Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India Governor, would be a coup, as would securing Agustín Carstens, Mexico's central bank chief and the new general manager of the Bank of International Settlements," the report had said.

