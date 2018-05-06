'Seems I Was Taken in by Fake News': Shashi Tharoor on Raghuram Rajan's Job Buzz

Remarkable: India's RaghuramRajan has been appointed Governor of the Bank of England! https://t.co/xdIop5Ltuv With an Indian (NasserHusain) having captained the England cricket team already, all that's left to complete a reverse colonization is for an Indian to be Prime Minister. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 5, 2018

Seems I was taken in by fake news too. Thanks @AltNews for setting the record straight. https://t.co/fuELbzPeiJ https://t.co/NwzUya075r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 5, 2018

In this digital age, no one is immune to fake news, not even Shashi Tharoor. The Congress MP tweeted early on Sunday that he might have been “taken in by fake news” when he shared a news article on former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan being appointed as the head of Bank of England.Tharoor had tweeted on Saturday night that Rajan had been appointed as the Bank of England chief and batted for an Indian-origin UK Prime Minister to “complete a reverse colonisation”.Tharoor had shared a report along with the tweet.Within a couple of hours, however, Tharoor tweeted that he was taken in by “fake news” and thanked a news portal for “setting the record straight”.While some Twitter users lauded Tharoor for owning up to his “mistake”, others criticised the Thiruvananthapuram MP for not doing due diligence before sharing the report.Tharoor’s tweet follows days of speculation on Rajan’s move to the Bank of England. UK-based Financial Times had reported last month that the former RBI governor was one of the contenders for the job."Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India Governor, would be a coup, as would securing Agustín Carstens, Mexico's central bank chief and the new general manager of the Bank of International Settlements," the report had said.