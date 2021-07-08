Seers Shower Flowers as First Consignment of Construction Stones for Ram Temple Reaches Ayodhya

Saints and seers of Ayodhya showered flowers as the first consignment of red stones to be used for the foundation of Ram temple reached the city on Wednesday.

In the first phase, 30 stones of 16 cubic feet have arrived. Another 19 thousand stones that will be used in the temple construction are yet to be brought.

The stones, brought from the mines of Mirzapur, are to be transported to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

The truck driver, who reached Ayodhya with the consignment, was also garlanded. Overwhelmed by his welcome, he said that it is a matter of good fortune for him that he has contributed to the temple work. “It is my fortune that I reached Ayodhya with a consignment of stones to be installed in the temple of Lord Ram Lala,” he said.

For the foundation of the Ram Mandir, about 15 layers of stuffing have been completed.

The four-feet long, two-feet high and two-feet wide red stones will be used from October the foundation work is completed.

Inside the temple complex, a temporary workshop has also been made behind Ramlala Virajman.

For the foundation of the temple construction, 42 layers have to be cast, out of which 15 layers have been filled. Each layer is 10 inches thick.

