Seers Visiting Magh Mela Extend Support to Prayagraj Anti-CAA Protest, Term New Law 'Divisive'
The seers, who are on a ‘kalpvas’ at Sangam, not only termed the new law as divisive but also said a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government soon.
Seers support anti-CAA protesters in Prayagraj.
Prayagraj: The protests raging in Prayagraj for the last eight days against the amended citizenship law and National Register of Citizens on Tuesday received support from the seers at the ongoing Magh Mela.
The seers, who are on a ‘kalpvas’ at Sangam, not only termed the new law as divisive but also said a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government soon.
The seers, who were reportedly from the Udaseen Akhada in Madhya Pradesh, visited the protesters at Mansoor Ali Park on Monday.
Speaking to the crowd, Santoshanand Maharaj from the ‘akhada’ said: “The entire seer and saint community stands with peaceful protesters. CAA is against the Indian Constitution and it is a threat to communal harmony and unity of the Indian people. People of all faiths should join the protest in a peaceful manner.”
Amidst chants of ‘Hindu-Muslim Zindabad, Sadhu Samaj Zindabad, Bhartiya Samvidhan Zindabad’, the seers also claimed that soon, a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government.
The protests, which are compared to the protests by women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, started on January 12. Security has also been beefed up in the area.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Tahira Kashyap Celebrates Birthday with Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Chandigarh Lawyer Files PIL, Compares the Battle Royal Game to Drugs
- Tata Nexon Electric First Drive Review – Made-In-India Wonder
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme