Seers Visiting Magh Mela Extend Support to Prayagraj Anti-CAA Protest, Term New Law 'Divisive'

The seers, who are on a ‘kalpvas’ at Sangam, not only termed the new law as divisive but also said a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government soon.

January 21, 2020
Prayagraj: The protests raging in Prayagraj for the last eight days against the amended citizenship law and National Register of Citizens on Tuesday received support from the seers at the ongoing Magh Mela.

The seers, who are on a ‘kalpvas’ at Sangam, not only termed the new law as divisive but also said a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government soon.

The seers, who were reportedly from the Udaseen Akhada in Madhya Pradesh, visited the protesters at Mansoor Ali Park on Monday.

Speaking to the crowd, Santoshanand Maharaj from the ‘akhada’ said: “The entire seer and saint community stands with peaceful protesters. CAA is against the Indian Constitution and it is a threat to communal harmony and unity of the Indian people. People of all faiths should join the protest in a peaceful manner.”

Amidst chants of ‘Hindu-Muslim Zindabad, Sadhu Samaj Zindabad, Bhartiya Samvidhan Zindabad’, the seers also claimed that soon, a ‘Buddhi Shuddhi Yajna’ will be performed for the government.

The protests, which are compared to the protests by women at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, started on January 12. Security has also been beefed up in the area.

