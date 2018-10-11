Segregation of Hindu, Muslim Students at MCD School Ends After Suspension of Teacher

The practice of segregation of students based on religion at a North Delhi Municipal Corporation primary boys school in Wazirabad has been done away with, authorities said following the suspension of the head of the school.The school’s head had segregated students in sections based on their religion, grouping Hindu and Muslim children in separate classes.“All sections have been homogenised and each class has children from different communities. The school's operation is back to normal,” said Yogendra Singh Mann, director of press and information for North/East Delhi Municipal Corporation.The head of school, CB Singh Sehrawat, was suspended on Wednesday after reports of the practice surfaced.Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had taken cognizance of the matter and directed relevant authorities to take immediate action.“Prima facie he was guilty. It was clear that the head of school was at fault. There will be a serious inquiry and a chargesheet will be filed against the head of school,” Mann said."If found guilty, he will face punishment,” Mann added. If charges against him are proven, the maximum penalty could lead to Sehrawat’s dismissal.On Wednesday, DCPCR had written to the Education Director of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and to the head of school, saying that segregation based on religion would “potentially have an ill effect on holistic learning and development of the students and also negatively impact the social fabric of the nation”.The commission had asked for the details of class composition and attendance records before and after Sehrawat joined as head of school in July. Sehrawat was also asked to explain the reasons behind separating Hindu and Muslim students in separate classes.DCPCR has recommended the education director to form a committee to investigate the matter further and furnish details of the sequence of events that led to the situation at the MCD school.“We have written to the education director and told him the segregation must be ended within two days’ time” and the current sections must be dissolved. We have also asked them to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member.DCPCR has also recommended that steps be taken to counsel and sensitise students at the Wazirabad school.