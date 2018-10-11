English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Segregation of Hindu, Muslim Students at MCD School Ends After Suspension of Teacher
Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had taken cognizance of the matter and directed relevant authorities to take immediate action.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The practice of segregation of students based on religion at a North Delhi Municipal Corporation primary boys school in Wazirabad has been done away with, authorities said following the suspension of the head of the school.
The school’s head had segregated students in sections based on their religion, grouping Hindu and Muslim children in separate classes.
“All sections have been homogenised and each class has children from different communities. The school's operation is back to normal,” said Yogendra Singh Mann, director of press and information for North/East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The head of school, CB Singh Sehrawat, was suspended on Wednesday after reports of the practice surfaced.
Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had taken cognizance of the matter and directed relevant authorities to take immediate action.
“Prima facie he was guilty. It was clear that the head of school was at fault. There will be a serious inquiry and a chargesheet will be filed against the head of school,” Mann said.
"If found guilty, he will face punishment,” Mann added. If charges against him are proven, the maximum penalty could lead to Sehrawat’s dismissal.
On Wednesday, DCPCR had written to the Education Director of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and to the head of school, saying that segregation based on religion would “potentially have an ill effect on holistic learning and development of the students and also negatively impact the social fabric of the nation”.
The commission had asked for the details of class composition and attendance records before and after Sehrawat joined as head of school in July. Sehrawat was also asked to explain the reasons behind separating Hindu and Muslim students in separate classes.
DCPCR has recommended the education director to form a committee to investigate the matter further and furnish details of the sequence of events that led to the situation at the MCD school.
“We have written to the education director and told him the segregation must be ended within two days’ time” and the current sections must be dissolved. We have also asked them to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member.
DCPCR has also recommended that steps be taken to counsel and sensitise students at the Wazirabad school.
The school’s head had segregated students in sections based on their religion, grouping Hindu and Muslim children in separate classes.
“All sections have been homogenised and each class has children from different communities. The school's operation is back to normal,” said Yogendra Singh Mann, director of press and information for North/East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The head of school, CB Singh Sehrawat, was suspended on Wednesday after reports of the practice surfaced.
Delhi government and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had taken cognizance of the matter and directed relevant authorities to take immediate action.
“Prima facie he was guilty. It was clear that the head of school was at fault. There will be a serious inquiry and a chargesheet will be filed against the head of school,” Mann said.
"If found guilty, he will face punishment,” Mann added. If charges against him are proven, the maximum penalty could lead to Sehrawat’s dismissal.
On Wednesday, DCPCR had written to the Education Director of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and to the head of school, saying that segregation based on religion would “potentially have an ill effect on holistic learning and development of the students and also negatively impact the social fabric of the nation”.
The commission had asked for the details of class composition and attendance records before and after Sehrawat joined as head of school in July. Sehrawat was also asked to explain the reasons behind separating Hindu and Muslim students in separate classes.
DCPCR has recommended the education director to form a committee to investigate the matter further and furnish details of the sequence of events that led to the situation at the MCD school.
“We have written to the education director and told him the segregation must be ended within two days’ time” and the current sections must be dissolved. We have also asked them to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Anurag Kundu, DCPCR member.
DCPCR has also recommended that steps be taken to counsel and sensitise students at the Wazirabad school.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 3.1 Plus Review: It Feels More Expensive Than it is, And That is Half The Battle Won
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
- This Coffee Blend Grown by Tribal Farmers from Andhra Just Won a Gold Medal in Paris
- Chitrangada Singh Says She Left Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Because of Director's 'Atrocious' Behaviour
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...