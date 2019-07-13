Virendra Sehwag's Wife Files Cheating Case Against Business Partners for Forgery
Aarti Sehwag, a partner in SMGK Agro, alleged that her partners in the firm took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from M/s Lakhanpal Promoters and Builders Pvt. Ltd, by forging signatures and later defaulted on payments.
In her complaint, Aarti Sehwag has alleged that the two partners influenced the other company by using her husband's name. (Image: Twitter/ Aarti Sehwag)
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti has accused her business partners of forging her signatures to avail a loan of Rs 4.5 crore, police said on Saturday.
Aarti Sehwag, a partner in SMGK Agro, alleged that her partners in the firm took a loan of Rs 4.5 crore from M/s Lakhanpal Promoters and Builders Pvt. Ltd, by forging signatures and later defaulted on payments.
In her complaint, Aarti has alleged that the two partners influenced the other company by using her husband's name.
"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused did everything without any consent and knowledge of the complainant. The accused also forged the complainant's signatures and later defaulted on payment," said a senior police officer.
Both the accused had also issued two postdated cheques to the firm from which they took the loan.
The firm then took the case to court following which the complainant came to know about the loan and later found out that her signatures have been forged, police said.
"Following Aarti's complaint, a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and investigation is underway," the police officer said.
