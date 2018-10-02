English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seized Beer Cans Found Empty in Bihar, Officials Blame Rats
An official said about 200 cans were seen with holes through which the beer had leaked and "prima facie it appears to have been caused by rat bites, though investigations were on to ascertain the cause".
Bottles of country liquor being destroyed in the 2016 drive on the outskirts of Patna. (File photo via Getty Images)
Bhabhua: Nearly 200 beer cans, seized and kept inside a godown in Kaimur district, were found empty, with officials blaming the rats for it.
The matter came to light on Monday when a drive was being carried out to destroy liquor seized in various operations following a court order, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bhabhua, Anupam Kumari said on Tuesday.
She said about 200 cans were seen with holes through which the beer had leaked and "prima facie it appears to have been caused by rat bites, though investigations were on to ascertain the cause".
Incidentally, last year about nine lakh litres of liquor seized during operations carried out to check violation of prohibition in the state was found to be missing from police stations across the state and officials in the department had claimed at that too that the alcohol was consumed by rats.
Excise Superintendent Pradeep Kumar said Tuesday the seized liquor was kept inside the godown for quite long and though he confirmed holes in the cans, he said it would be premature to say anything about the cause.
Neither official, however, could confirm the exact quantity of liquor that was missing.
Sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was completely banned by the Nitish Kumar government more than two years ago.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
