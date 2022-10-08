‘Seizure Not Our Mission, but to Uproot…’: Amit Shah on Drug Menace in NE; 40,000 kg Narcotics Destroyed

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the central government’s mission was not only to seize drugs but to uproot the drug menace. He said the current regimes in the northeastern states were making an effort to unite and fight the war against drugs.

“Seizure is not our mission. To uproot is our mission,” Shah said, addressing a regional meeting on ‘Drug trafficking and national security’ with chief ministers and DGPs of northeastern states in Guwahati.

According to Shah, police in every northeastern state should take a step beyond and ensure that every drug trail is followed and does not end at the seizure stage. “The DGPs of all northeastern states should help each other. If drugs are seized from Manipur, it doesn’t end there. You have to follow where it was meant to go and to whom,” Shah added.

The union home minister said this was the second conference on the war against drugs. The first one was in Chandigarh and, today, the Centre’s goal was to unite and fight against drugs in the northeast, he added.

“In ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a decision was taken by the ministry of home affairs to destroy 75,000 kg drugs under the aegis of the Narcotics Control Bureau. I am happy that, instead of 75,000 kg, 1,50,000 kg drugs have been destroyed. This is a big achievement,” Shah said.

Close to 40,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed in the northeastern states in the presence of Shah, who virtually monitored the destruction from Guwahati. The NCB in Guwahati burnt 11,000 kg of confiscated drugs while the Assam Police destroyed around 8,000 kg of contraband, as per a tweet by the home minister’s office.

The highest quantity of 12,000 kg of drugs was destroyed in Tripura while 4,000 kg of narcotics was burnt in Arunachal Pradesh, 1,600 kg in Meghalaya, 1,900 kg in Manipur, 1,500 kg in Mizoram and 398 kg in Nagaland.

‘Dirty money, insurgency related to drugs’

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Assam since Friday evening, said Afghanistan and Myanmar were the two most crucial transits from where drugs entered India. He alleged that neighbouring countries, such as Pakistan and Myanmar, were completely involved in drugs while claiming that India had been successful in its mission to curb the drug menace.

“What comes through Myanmar first enters northeast. We have to fight against dirty money, which is related to drugs/crime. Insurgency is also related to drug smuggling. We are in that zone where it’s clear that we have to fight stronger to save ourselves from drugs,” Shah said.

He further said while some countries had legalised certain drugs, they had done so on a compulsion due to large and growing numbers of drug users. “We are straight on this. One who uses drugs is the victim, the one who sells is a convict. I request all the chief ministers to hold a meeting immediately after Diwali,” he added.

The northeast should come together to fight the drug menace, Shah said. Smuggling of heroine and methamphetamine from Myanmar across rivers should be the first target, he added. “Investigation of drug cases have shown bank account links to Myanmarese and even Nigerians. We are surrounded by rivers, so it’s very difficult to keep a check but not impossible,” Shah said.

The home minister congratulated Manipur CM Biren Singh for his efforts to curb poppy and marijuana cultivation in his state, but he sounded a word of caution and advised the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence to trace and check cultivations in remote villages.

He suggested that state police forces should take the help of the Enforcement Directorate in case there were money trails to be followed, while a special laboratory for the NCB was also being proposed. He also said a list of 100 kinds of drugs should be made and the public prosecutor should be trained in the legal procedure when it comes to seizures and drug case trials.

“We have to train the public prosecutor and that is the most important thing to do. It’s a dream of PM (Narendra) Modi to make India drug free and we have to make it a reality,” Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated the new headquarters of the Assam unit of the BJP in Guwahati.

Home ministry officials on Friday said the NCB was running a special mission from June 1 to destroy confiscated drugs. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence, the NCB had decided that during this special campaign of 75 days, 75,000 kg drugs will be destroyed by all regional units of the bureau.

The NCB achieved the target in just 60 days, well before the deadline, and reiterated its commitment to the nation regarding the fight against the drug abuse. Around 82,000 kg of seized drugs were destroyed by July 30, officials said.

During the national conference held on July 30 in Chandigarh, Shah had started the process of destroying 31,000 kg of narcotics by different field units of the NCB through virtual medium. During this special extermination drive from June 1 to 7, about 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics were destroyed by the NCB, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

