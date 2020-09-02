Delhi Metro Resumption Phase I from September 7, Selected Gates to Open, Smart Card Top-up to Be Cashless

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will launch the first phase of the resumption of metro services from September 7 as permitted under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines. Metro trains will be allowed to operate in a graded manner starting Monday.

In the first phase of resuming metro services, selected gates will be opened at the metro stations and only cashless top-up of metro smart cards will be allowed.

Here's the schedule for the Phase I:

- The trains will operate from 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm until September 10.

- On September 11, metro trains will operate from 7 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.

- From September 12, Delhi Metro service will be available between 6 am and 11 pm

​The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday announced guidelines for the 17 metro corporations across the country, which can now release their own details keeping in mind local requirements.

The HUA has made wearing of face mask mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.