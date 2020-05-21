Self-attestation Enough for Migrant Workers Returning to Rajasthan to Get MGNREGA Job Cards: Deputy CM

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said self-attestation would suffice for issuance of job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to migrant workers coming back to the state without required documents.

All officials have been directed that workers who have come from outside the state should not suffer and it should be ensured that their job cards are issued without any hassle, Pilot said.

"Workers who have come from outside the state are already upset. In such a situation, they should not suffer more. Even if someone cannot provide any document, job card under MGNREGA would be provided on the basis of self-attestation," Pilot told reporters here on Thursday.

The deputy chief minister visited the Congress headquarters here and paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying the party would follow the path shown by him.

He said 36 lakh people are working under MGNREGA in Rajasthan, which is the highest in the last 10 years. He said Rs 1,900 crore have been sanctioned for 37,000 works under MGNREGA.

Pilot said it is being ensured that the migrants returning to Rajasthan do not face any trouble in getting the job cards. "For this, the 14-day quarantine time would be used to create job cards and allot work so that the labourers don't have to wait for work and his time is not wasted," he said.

Pilot said he has demanded the Centre to allot 200 days of work instead of 100 days besides more money under the MGNREGA.

On denial of permission by the Uttar Pradesh government to allow the entry of buses sent by the Congress to transport migrants to their homes in the state, Pilot said taking help doesn't diminish someone's stature.

He said the Congress, not the Uttar Pradesh government, had made arrangement of buses for the migrant workers. "Does taking help make someone small? Congress had made the arrangement. What was wrong in it? But, creating unnecessary hurdles, arresting people and registering FIR shows narrow mindset and we regret it," he said.