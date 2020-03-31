Self-care in Times of Coronavirus? Govt Recommends 'Golden Milk' and Yoga

New Delhi: How can people take care of themselves during the Covid-19 crisis in India? The AYUSH Ministry has come out with a number of measures, which include recommending yoga and consuming spices in order to build a strong defence mechanism against the infection.

The ministry is premising its suggestions on the adage – “Prevention is better than cure”. Even as several nations invest time in finding a vaccine, the ministry's advise to people says it “will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times” as there is no vaccine yet.

The preventive care of Ayurveda comes from the concepts of “Dinacharya” (daily regimes) and “Ritucharya” (seasonal regimes) to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“It is a plant-based science. The simplicity of awareness about oneself and the harmony each individual can achieve by uplifting and maintaining his or her immunity is emphasised across Ayurveda’s classical scriptures,” said a statement from the ministry, adding such measures can be followed to the extent possible as per an individual’s convenience.

These measures are recommended by several eminent Vaidyas, including Padma Shri Vaidya PR Krishnakumar from Coimbatore, Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna from Delhi, Vaidya PM Varier from Kottakkal, Haridwar's Acharya Balkrishnaji and others.

Some of the general measures advised people to “drink warm water throughout the day”, “practise Yogasana”, “Pranayama” and “meditation for at least 30 minutes”.

As many would be preparing homemade food, they have been advised to use spices like haldi (turmeric), zeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic).

To improve immunity, the government recommended “chyavanprash” in the morning and for diabetics, its sugar-free version.

The experts who designed the suggestions have also recommended herbal tea, decoction (kadha) made from tulsi (basil), dalchini (cinnamon), kalimirch (black pepper), shunthi (dry ginger) and munakka (raisin). Add jaggery (natural sugar) with fresh lemon juice to your taste, if needed. Another drink recommended is “golden milk”, which is made of half teaspoon turmeric powder in 150ml of hot milk for consumption once or twice a day, said the experts.

To build strong immunity, the experts recommend “nasal application” in which one can apply sesame or coconut oil or ghee to both nostrils in the morning and evening.

The government recommended “oil pulling therapy,” steam inhalation to cure a sore throat and cough. However, the statement comes with the following disclaimer: “The above advisory does not claim to be treatment for COVID 19.”

