'Self-Inflicted Wound on Indian Economy': Youth Congress Stages Demonstration Against Demonetisation

The Indian Youth Congress protesters raising slogans, carrying placards and flags of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were stopped a few metres away from RBI building on Parliament Street by Delhi Police personnel.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
'Self-Inflicted Wound on Indian Economy': Youth Congress Stages Demonstration Against Demonetisation
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a demonstration outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, slamming Modi government for implementing demonetisation on the third anniversary of the move.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender. The protesters raising slogans, carrying placards and flags of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were stopped a few metres away from RBI building on Parliament Street by Delhi Police personnel.

"The protest is to seek an apology from the Modi government for implementing demonetisation which was a self-inflicted wound on the Indian economy, " IYC president Srinivas B V said. He said even after three years, the economy has not been able to recover from the "demonetisation blow".

The youth wing of Congress is observing 'black day' on the third anniversary of demonetisation across the country, said Amrish Ranjan Pandey, IYC's national media incharge. The Prime minister should at least apologise to the families of people "who passed away due to hardships caused by demonetisation", Pandey said.

