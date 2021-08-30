'Self-Reliance is Hallmark of India': Tribal Minister Arjun Munda Inaugurates India's 1st TRIFOOD Park in Jagdalpur

Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda while on a two-day to Chhattisgarh stressed the importance of making India self-reliant. During the inauguration of the first TRIFOOD food Park in Jagdalpur, the Union Tribal Minister stated that in order to make India strong, it was essential to making it more self-reliant.

Tribals will be made self-reliant by connecting them with employment

Country’s first TRIFED park started in Jagdalpur. This is a big step in the direction of making tribals self-reliant by connecting them with employment. He said that under the Forest Act, tribals have been given rights over their land, their forest products. Referring to the Van Dhan scheme of the Ministry of Tribals through TRIFED, Munda said that Mera Van Mera Dhan Mera Udyam and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the aim of the government. The villages have to be added to it. TRIFED is doing the work of providing good employment opportunities to the mothers and sisters of the village. More than 40 thousand self-help groups have been formed across the country and 40 thousand women are associated with Bastar. Jan Jungle Jameen is their fundamental right.

Take care of the bee more than the honey

The Union Minister said about the Trifood food Park started by TRIFED to take the minor forest produce from processing to the market, that this building has meaning only when it is fully utilized. We have to evaluate this building not by its beauty, but by its productivity. To connect the tribals with employment without any harm in their place and to fulfill the purpose of economic upliftment, he said that we have to take care of bees more than honey because honey cannot be produced without bees. Efforts are being made to pursue tribal people and their economic empowerment.

About 40,000 tribal people of Bastar joined the food park

On this occasion, Praveer Krishna, MD, TRIFED said that two years ago there was a deserted place of 26 acres, which today is seen as a flourishing TRIFED Park. About 40,000 tribal people of Bastar are associated in this food park. In this 90 percent are women, this food park will take the form of minor forest produce industry in the coming days. This can increase the income of tribals by 10 times. Tri Food Park started in Jagdalpur is the first TriFood Park in the country, in which the forest produce collected by the tribals will be processed and transported to the market through better packaging.

Eight food parks to be built in the country

The construction of this food park started 2 years back in August 2019. It will be ready in 2 years and work has started here. TRIFED plans to set up eight such food parks in the country, eight food parks are proposed in Assam, Manipur, Orissa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The primary objective of the Tri Food projects is to provide modern infrastructure and facilities directly from the farm and forest to the market along the value chain by processing Minor Forest Produce.

Awards given to artisans and collectors of forest produce

This includes building infrastructure for processing around tribal and forested areas. The main feature of the Food Parks is to facilitate processing of locally available Minor Forest Produce collected by the local tribal community under Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, so that Van Dhan Vikas Kendras can directly benefit from value addition of Minor Forest Produce and in tribal areas. To create new opportunities for economic growth and livelihood throughout the year.

The Tri Food projects will be demand driven and will facilitate the food processing units to meet all environmental and safety standards as per Indian laws. On the occasion of the inauguration of the Food Park, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda also distributed Van Dhan Prakritik Puraskar for the achievement of tribal beneficiaries, artisans and forest produce collectors.

