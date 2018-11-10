English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Self-styled Faith Healer Arrested for Raping Woman to 'Help Her Conceive' in Maharashtra
The 37-year-old victim in her complaint said she came in contact with the accused in May last year, when he offered to help her and gave a 'taveez' (an amulet), which, he said, would resolve her problems.
(Photo for representation only)
Loading...
Palghar (Maharashtra): A 48-year-old self-styled faith healer has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her overcome her sufferings in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The accused, Ajay Chowdhari, a resident of Virar area, was arrested late Friday night, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.
The 37-year-old victim in her complaint said she came in contact with the accused in May last year, when he offered to help her and gave a 'taveez' (an amulet), which, he said, would resolve her problems.
The accused also allegedly raped her on several occasions till October this year on the pretext of helping her conceive a child, Katkar said, quoting the woman's complaint.
However, the victim later realised that she had been cheated and sexually assaulted by the accused and lodged a police complaint against the accused on Friday.
Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC sections for rape and criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, Katkar added.
The accused, Ajay Chowdhari, a resident of Virar area, was arrested late Friday night, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.
The 37-year-old victim in her complaint said she came in contact with the accused in May last year, when he offered to help her and gave a 'taveez' (an amulet), which, he said, would resolve her problems.
The accused also allegedly raped her on several occasions till October this year on the pretext of helping her conceive a child, Katkar said, quoting the woman's complaint.
However, the victim later realised that she had been cheated and sexually assaulted by the accused and lodged a police complaint against the accused on Friday.
Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under IPC sections for rape and criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, Katkar added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...