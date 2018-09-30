GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Self-styled Godman Arrested for Raping Woman in Delhi

The arrest was made on a complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women after the 24-year-old school teacher had approached it alleging she was raped by the godman inside an ashram in Janakpuri, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2018, 10:45 PM IST
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A self-styled godman was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in Janakpuri here, police said.

The arrest was made on a complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women after the 24-year-old school teacher had approached it alleging she was raped by Hari Narayan, 41, inside an ashram in Janakpuri in July, they said.

Earlier, a female accomplice of Narayan and a colleague of the victim were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

The woman had said she went to the ashram on the suggestion of her colleague who told her she would be spiritually healed by Narayan. She claimed that her colleague had accompanied her to the ashram, they said.

The woman had told the DCW that she was drugged and raped by Narayan and also molested by his female accomplice.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has urged the women to come forward to report such incidents to the commission through helpline number.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
